MUNSTER, IN — Thomas A. Kunst, 70, of Munster, IN, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Roseanne; daughters, Ann Marie Janatka and Cynthia Keyak; son, Michael (Kelly) Kunst; grandchildren, Nicholas Gaskin, Joshua Gaskin and Emma Janatka; brothers, Donald (late Sara) and James (late Janet) Kunst; sisters, Dolores Maatman and Diane (Jack) Ginley; faithful companions Sam and Bodhi; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Helen Kunst.