Thomas A. Kunst
MUNSTER, IN — Thomas A. Kunst, 70, of Munster, IN, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Roseanne; daughters, Ann Marie Janatka and Cynthia Keyak; son, Michael (Kelly) Kunst; grandchildren, Nicholas Gaskin, Joshua Gaskin and Emma Janatka; brothers, Donald (late Sara) and James (late Janet) Kunst; sisters, Dolores Maatman and Diane (Jack) Ginley; faithful companions Sam and Bodhi; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Helen Kunst.
Visitation will be on Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN.
Tom was a member of the Millwright Local 1693 for over 40 years. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Humane Indiana in his memory would be appreciated.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.