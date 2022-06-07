HAMMOND, IN - Thomas A. Lockridge, 83, of Hammond, IN passed away May 31, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents: Harry and Juanita; sister, Jacquelyn Atkinson; brother, Rodney C. Lockridge; nephew, Mike Lockridge. Thomas is survived by his sister, Deborah Lockridge-Johnson of Hammond; nephews: James Johnson of Michigan, David Johnson of Hammond, John Atkinson of Hobart, Timothy (Darlia) Johnson of Lowell; nieces: Christine (Bob) Couch of Hobart, Gina Atkinson of Hobart, and Laura Atkinson of Hobart; as well as many great and great-great nieces and nephews. He was a retired Millwright from Inland Steel.