VALPARAISO, IN - Thomas A. Lynch of Valparaiso, was an adoring husband, a wonderful father, a doting grandfather and an incredible person. He was born in Hammond, IN on August 25, 1934 to Daniel D. Lynch and Kay (Michels) Lynch (both who preceded him in death). He had a brother Daniel D. Lynch, Jr. who died when Tom was a baby and a sister Joby (Lynch) Lauer who also preceded him in death. He passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020 at home surrounded by family. The love of his life was his beloved wife and soul mate Joan (Novorita) Lynch. After sixty-five years of marriage, his face still lit up whenever she walked into the room. He often regaled his grandchildren and great grandchildren with the story of their first date. He was supposed to call her at 8:00 p.m. to ask her to a Winter Formal dance. Tom went to a phone booth at Goldblatt's and pretended to be talking on the phone to ensure that the phone would be available precisely at 8:00 p.m. so that he could call her right on time.

Tom served for eleven years in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1958 to 1969. He graduated from Purdue University in 1957 with a degree in metallurgical engineering. He retired from Inland Steel after 36 years of service in the steel industry. He and his beloved wife loved traveling. When the children were young, they camped across the United States, visiting many of our national parks. Later on, Tom and Joan visited Europe on numerous occasions and, in 1997, they spent time in China. Tom's Catholic religion remained an important part of his life, and he made sure all of his children were raised in the faith. In the 1960s, Tom was part of the Cursillo movement. He was an active member of St. Patrick's Church, where he had served as a Eucharistic minister and was involved in the development of its current RCIA program. Tom loved sports, especially baseball. He enjoyed watching baseball games in person (not on T.V.), coaching baseball and most of all playing the game. Joan often teased him about how he asked if she would mind if he went to play baseball while she was in the hospital having their first child. He continued to play ball into his 50s and, after that, helped with the Chesterton Girls Softball Team. His favorite college teams were Notre Dame and, of course, Purdue. There will be a private ceremony now with a Celebration of Life to be held in the future.