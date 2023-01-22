March 22, 1949 - Jan. 17, 2023

CROWN POINT, IN - Thomas A. Mosak, age 73, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

Tom is survived by his wife, Brenda Mosak (nee Dula); son, Eric (Malissa "Annie") Mosak; grandchildren: Matthew (Jessica) Mosak, Riley Mosak; brother, Mark (Kathy) Mosak; mother of their son, Michaela Mosak (nee Price).

Tom was preceded in death by his parents: Walter and Leanelda Mosak; and his nephew, Brandon Mosak.

Tom was the owner of CalCon Industrial Supply. He was a devoted member of the Protection of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church and sang in the choir. Tommy was a graduate of Merrillville High School, Class of 1967. He was a former member of the B.P.O. Elks Hobart Lodge and the Hobart Elks Golf League. Tom believed in personal health and constantly worked out. He loved to travel and enjoyed going to Arizona and Florida. One of his passions was driving big trucks, but his biggest passion were his grandkids.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, January 27, 2023, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM until the time of Panachida Service at 7:00 PM.

Additional visitation will take place on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Protection of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church, 8600 Grand Blvd, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 9:00 AM until the time of Funeral Service at 10:00 AM with Fr. Jacob Van Sickle officiating.

Interment to follow at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Tom's name to the Protection of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church.

Visit Tom's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.