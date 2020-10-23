Thomas A. Nelson

He will be remembered for his encyclopedic mind that could challenge the best of them in Trivial Pursuit or your most challenging crossword puzzle. His beautiful voice could be heard harmonizing to his favorite Irish folk music and boldly celebrating birthdays of those he loved, and those he didn't even know. His bar/dad jokes were enjoyed by anyone in his path, and he had an endearing nickname for everyone of whom he was fond. His pride in and love for his family was unmistakable and will be carried on in their hearts forever.