May 21, 1938 - Feb. 21, 2022

WHITING, IN - Thomas A. Raycroft, age 83 of Whiting, IN passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, February 21, 2022. He was born on May 21, 1938 in Hammond, and preceded in death by his Father, Maurice T. Raycroft, and Mother, Cecilia (Benak) Raycroft.

Thomas grew up in Whiting, IN and was proud to have attended Sacred Heart Elementary and Clark High School. He was in the Marine Reserves and graduated with a B.A. from Wabash College and a B.S. from Bemidji State University. In 1972, he bought a 200-acre farm in Baudette, MN and moved there with his wife, Linda, and their 7 children (at that time). He returned to Whiting in 1982, where he was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus (Charter member of Baudette) and the Sokol Club.

Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Linda (Mizerik) Raycroft; nine children; and 17 grandchildren: including Theresa (Javier) Orozco, Carl (Suzan) Raycroft and children Maitlin, Parker, Hogan,Charlie, Loretta (John) Bock and children Samantha (Devin), Cecilia, John Thomas, Daniel (Stephanie) Raycroft and children Alexandra, Anna, and Andrea, Bridget (Frank) Baeza and children Mary Bridget, Joseph, Anthony, Catherine (Todd) Larson and children Megan and Karl, Colleen Raycroft and daughter Taylor, Maurice (Emily) Raycroft, Francis (Jen) Raycroft and children Adelaide and Quinn. In 2021, Tom celebrated his first great grandson, John Benjamin Bock (John and Nadia).

He was tremendously proud of his sister, Maureen (Jack) Schutz; brother, Patrick (Kathleen) Raycroft, sisters-in-Law: Nancy (deceased) (Dave) Preis, Pamela Mrjenovich, Janis LaFond; many nieces and nephews, cousins, second cousins, and countless family friends.

Tom and Linda not only raised nine of their own, but they were deeply involved in the lives of their 17 grandchildren, raising them with the same standards, making sure each knew they were loved and treasured. "Grandpa" was always there to transport kids to and from school, he was in the stands for swim meets and ballgames, he attended concerts, plays, and graduations. He made sure all 17 knew their family traditions of cheering for the Cubs, betting on the Derby, enjoying sauerkraut soup, and drinking Zoom during the holidays.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held on March, 19, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church at 1731 Laporte Ave Whiting with Bishop Emeritus Dale Melczek, D.D. officiating. Dress will be grandpa casual (wear your favorite Wabash, Cubs or Notre Dame attire). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Wabash College (Wabash.edu/give). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.