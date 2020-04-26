× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HEBRON, IN - Thomas A."TAG" Garza of Hebron, Indiana passed into God's Kingdom early in the morning of April 7th. He was 57 years old. He was a faithful man of God dedicated to walking the in the light of the Lord and studying his word. He leaves behind his wife of 35 years, Justine M. Garza (O'Connor), and sons: Thomas Zachary and William Joseph Garza. He was born on December 26, 1962, in Hammond, IN, the son of Therese Cesar and the late Jesse Garza. He was a loving brother to his five siblings: Susan, Joseph, William, Daniel, and the late Robert Garza.

He graduated from: Munster High School in Munster, IN; Indiana University, Bloomington, IN; The Kelley School of Business at Indiana University, Bloomington, IN. He was an American patriot who served in the U.S. Army as a Captain. He worked as a commercial banker for the first 20 years of his career before leaving the corporate world to build his own company with his two sons and wife by his side. Throughout his life he belonged to many organizations including The Chicago Athletic Association, The University Club of Chicago, Beta Gamma Sigma and more. Most recently he sat on the board of LiveFree USA the nation's oldest preparedness organization.