CROWN POINT, IN - Thomas A. Ward, age 92, of Crown Point, passed away on January 24, 2020, five years and one week after the passing of his beloved wife of 64 years, Sue Ward. He was born June 6, 1927. He was a Navy veteran, having served in World War II in Japan.