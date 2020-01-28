Thomas A. Ward

CROWN POINT, IN - Thomas A. Ward, age 92, of Crown Point, passed away on January 24, 2020, five years and one week after the passing of his beloved wife of 64 years, Sue Ward. He was born June 6, 1927. He was a Navy veteran, having served in World War II in Japan.

Friends are invited to meet with Tom's family at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. At rest at Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com

