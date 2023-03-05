Jan. 25, 1950 - Feb. 27, 2023

HIGHLAND/EAST CHICAGO, IN - Thomas A. Yuran Sr., age 73, of Highland and East Chicago, IN, departed this life on Monday, February 27, 2023 surrounded by his loved ones. He succumbed to small-cell lung cancer.

Thomas was born on January 25, 1950, in East Chicago, IN, to Rudolph and Otilia H. Yuran. He attended East Chicago Washington High School. He was a Vietnam veteran for the United States Army, had worked as a Lake County Deputy Sheriff, and was the East Chicago City Electrician from 9/6/1983 to 2/27/2023.

Thomas was always the life of the party. He loved reading to self-educate himself. He also loved hunting and fishing when he was younger. The thing Tom loved most besides his family was being the East Chicago electrician.

Thomas is preceded in death by: fathers Rudy Yuran Sr., and Robert LaCourse; mother, Otilia H. Yuran; and his beloved wife, Laura R. Yuran.

He leaves to cherish his memories, sons: Jason (Angela Gonzalez) Jenner, Thomas A. (Jennifer Karpenic) Yuran Jr., Jonathan P. (Ronald) Yuran-Reid; granddaughters: Brooklyn and Layla Yuran; stepgrandson, Sontino Rodriguez; stepgranddaughter, Shelby Rodriguez; brother, Rudy Yuran; sisters: Renee Yuran and Helene Servin; in-laws: Mary Anne Chornack Yuran, Ana Pagan, Jose Mayol, Hector Arroyo, Gladys (Emile II) Miller; nieces, nephews, and friends: Abel Arroyo and David Rumas.

Friends may visit the family on Monday, March 6, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322. A ceremonial folding and presentation of flag will be held on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. with a memorial service to be given by lifelong friend David Rumas at Hillside Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, 2701 Willowdale Rd., Portage, IN. Memorial Lunch after burial at Wicker-Park Banquet Hall, 2215 Ridge Rd. Highland, IN.

