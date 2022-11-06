Nov. 16, 1949 - Nov. 3, 2022

LOWELL, IN - Thomas Alan Campbell

72, of Lowell, IN passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 03, 2022. He was born to Marjorie and the late Samuel Campbell on November 16, 1949.

Alan, as he was known to many, is survived by his mother, Marjorie Campbell; sister, Susan (Jim) Peterson; several nieces and nephews; and his longtime friend, Steve Guldberg.

Alan was preceded in death by his brother, Gary; sister, Nancy; and his father, Sam.

He graduated from Lowell High School in 1968 and Valparaiso Tech in 1972. Due to his love of music of all kinds, he worked as a Disc Jockey for several years. Later, he went to work for Ford Motor Company in Detroit, MI, where he indulged in his love of cars and electronics.

Alan was loved by many for his sharp wit and gregarious nature.

A special thanks to Traditions Health and also to his caregivers, Violet, Amy and Shirley the past few weeks of his life. Per Alan's wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements being taken care of by SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Lowell, IN. www.sheetsfuneral.com