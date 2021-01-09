Thomas Alan Crouch
March 21, 1946 — Dec. 18, 2020
PORTAGE, IN — Thomas Alan Crouch, 74, of Portage, died on Friday, December 18, 2020. He was born in Valparaiso, IN on March 21, 1946, the son of Louise and Glenn Crouch. Tom graduated from Kouts High School and was a fierce competitor. A four-sport athlete, he was an exceptional hitter in baseball and a dash man in track.
Tom received his bachelor's of science degree from the Indiana University School of Business in Bloomington, Indiana. He lived in the Dodds House of Little 500 fame and was a committee chairman for the Indiana University Student Foundation. Tom participated in many intramural sports and gained recognition as a designer for the IU Homecoming Lawn Display. Indiana University was one grand adventure for Tom.
Two months after graduation in January of 1969, Tom was drafted into the U.S. Army. He proudly served in the 2nd Finance Division in Germany. Tom was an ardent supporter of veterans and their causes throughout his life.
After serving for two years in the Army, Tom led an exciting career as a commodity broker on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. While in Chicago he met and married Elizabeth and they had two daughters – Amanda and Lauren. Although he and Elizabeth divorced, their girls were undeniably the one true pride of his life.
Tom then met his second wife, Cindy, who preceded him in death and was his closest confidant. A steadfast friend, supporter and partner — they shared many happy years.
Later in life, Tom's constant companion and inspiration was his border terrier Jack. They enjoyed the dog park where they made many friends: human and canine.
Tom had a quick and wicked sense of humor, and was always entertaining. That fun-loving attitude will be sorely missed by his lifelong friends Michael Heforn and Stephen Vogel.
Tom is survived by his daughters, Amanda Thomsen and Lauren Ingle, and his sister, Glenda Whitmore, along with: Amanda's husband, Dan, and their daughter, Hazel, and Lauren's husband, Aaron. All of whom shall think upon him dearly: with love.
Tom was one of a kind.