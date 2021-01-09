Thomas Alan Crouch

March 21, 1946 — Dec. 18, 2020

PORTAGE, IN — Thomas Alan Crouch, 74, of Portage, died on Friday, December 18, 2020. He was born in Valparaiso, IN on March 21, 1946, the son of Louise and Glenn Crouch. Tom graduated from Kouts High School and was a fierce competitor. A four-sport athlete, he was an exceptional hitter in baseball and a dash man in track.

Tom received his bachelor's of science degree from the Indiana University School of Business in Bloomington, Indiana. He lived in the Dodds House of Little 500 fame and was a committee chairman for the Indiana University Student Foundation. Tom participated in many intramural sports and gained recognition as a designer for the IU Homecoming Lawn Display. Indiana University was one grand adventure for Tom.

Two months after graduation in January of 1969, Tom was drafted into the U.S. Army. He proudly served in the 2nd Finance Division in Germany. Tom was an ardent supporter of veterans and their causes throughout his life.