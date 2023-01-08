 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thomas Alexander Barone

June 1, 2003 - Jan. 1, 2023

VALPARAISO, IN - Thomas Alexander Barone, 19, of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday January 1, 2023. He was born June 1, 2003 in Chicago to Russ and Ann (Grimes) Barone. Thomas attended Valparaiso Schools, including Memorial Elementary School, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, and Valparaiso High School. He graduated from Indiana Connections Academy while playing basketball for Bosco Institute. Thomas enjoyed making his friends laugh, playing basketball, gourmet cuisine, vacations to Michigan and Florida with family and friends, and his pets.

Thomas is survived by his father and mother, Russ and Ann Barone of Valparaiso; brother, Russell Barone of Valparaiso; grandparents, Russell and Nancy Barone of Valparaiso; grandparents, Thomas and Susan Grimes of Chicago; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made in Thomas' name to the charity of your choice.

