Nov. 8, 1937 - March 17, 2022

PLANO, TX - Thomas Alexander Rhind, age 85, of Plano, TX formerly of Hammond and Munster, IN, passed away on March 17, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Anne Rhind of 58 blessed years of marriage.

He is survived by his children: Thomas (Mary) Rhind, Alexander (Liz) W. Rhind ll, and Robert S. Rhind; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; survived by sister, Judith (Heath) Strachan and several nieces and nephews; preceded by sister, JoAnn (Jack) Leonard and brother, Jim (Barbara) Rhind.

Thomas graduated high school from Tennessee Military Academy in 1955 and married Barbara Stanners from Hammond in 1957. He started his career opening and operating a Sinclair Gas Station until he was old enough to join the Munster Police Department in 1962, a lifelong dream. He rose from patrolmen to Chief of Police during his law enforcement career in Munster. He retired in 1987 when wife, Barbara was promoted to National Coordinator for Jefferson Pilot which brought them to Plano, TX.

Tom enjoyed a second career in corporate security at DSC and served on the community board of the City of Plano Police Department until retirement. Tom was a 32nd degree Mason and played trumpet in the Shriners Band. He enjoyed his favorite retirement pastimes cruising the world with his wife and friends, hunting, fishing, boating, but most of all, Tom loved spending time with his family. Dad, Grandpa and Great Grandpa, we love you!

A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN.

Thomas was a loving husband, dad, grandpa and great grandfather. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (www.nleomf.org or direct https://app.mobilecause.com/form/wxoqkQ?vid=r8bjt)