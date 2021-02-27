Thomas Allan Soplanda

Jan. 30, 1944 — Jan. 15, 2021

WANATAH, IN — Thomas Allan Soplanda, 76, of Wanatah, IN, passed away of COVID-19 complications, including a hemorrhagic stroke, on January 15, 2021, in Inverness, FL. An announcement will be published with the details of a memorial service to be held at a later date. In the meantime, in honor of Tom, his family encourages everyone to follow all social distancing guidelines and to wear a mask to help slow the spread of this pandemic and spare others the pain of losing a loved one in this way.

Tom was born in Chicago, IL, on January 30, 1944, to Joseph and Martha (Michalowicz) Soplanda, the third of four children. He was raised on a farm in San Pierre, IN, and worked for Bethlehem Steel for 30 years.

He married Judy Ann Hathaway in 1966, and together they raised their children in Wanatah where he coached little league, managed the town park, and was a member of the local Lions Club. He loved going fishing and camping, and enjoyed woodworking, helping others and especially having a good laugh.

Tom is survived by Judy; son, Jerry (Beth) Soplanda; daughter, Karen Soplanda; granddaughter, Izabella Grigsby; his siblings; several cousins; many nieces and nephews; and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and by his beloved granddaughter, Kristin Soplanda.