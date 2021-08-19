LOWELL, IN — Thomas Allan Witham age 78 of Lowell, passed away on Friday August 13, 2021, peacefully at home with his wife Nancy by his side. He leaves behind his wife of 37 years Nancy; daughter Deborah (Mike) Biron of Batavia, OH.; mother-in-law Norma M. Owens of Schererville, IN.; brother-in-law Pastor Terry W. Owens of Schererville, IN.; brother James W. (Virginia) Witham of Munster, IN.; grandchildren: Abigail L. (Doug) Young of Cincinnati, OH., Dexter L. Lambert of Cincinnati, OH.; great grandchildren: Emma G. Young and Maverick D. Young of Cincinnati, OH. Tom is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; Charles W. and Hallie K. Witham of Dyer, IN.; and Father-in-Law Raymond W. Owens of Schererville, IN.

Tom was born in Hammond, IN and graduated from Hammond Tech High School. Tom retired from the petroleum industry after 44 years as Vice President from his family-owned business Witham Sales & Service that was started by his Parents in 1946. After retirement he still remained as an active consultant. Tom was a member of Teamsters Union Local 142 and Operating Engineers Local 150. Tom was very talented in many areas and an all-around handyman. Tom Loved his family and lived his life to the fullest extent with the love of his life Nancy by his side for the 44 years they were together. Tom and Nancy Colored Each Other's World and Were The Wind Beneath Each Other's Wings.