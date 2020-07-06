× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CALUMET CITY, IL - Thomas Allen Cornwell, age 91, late of Calumet City, IL, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 2, 2020. Loving husband of Lois J. Cornwell, nee Magnuson. Dearest father of Gregg Cornwell, Susan (James) Ricker, William Cornwell, and David (Lori) Cornwell. Cherished grandfather of Amy (James) Laymon, Janine Ricker, and David (Kelsea) Ricker; great-grandfather of Connor and Molly Laymon, and Evelyn Ricker. Dear bother of Richard (Judith) Cornwell, and the late James (Norinne) Cornwell, Lois (William) Stuertz, Doris (late Thomas) Peterson, Donald (Suzanne) Cornwell, and Robert (Sandy) Cornwell. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Grace Cornwell.

Tom spent 27 years as a State Farm Insurance Agent, was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, a Rotarian, and a member and officer of the Calumet City Chamber of Commerce. He enjoyed being an antique car enthusiast and was the proud owner of a 1938 Buick Special and 1966 Jaguar XKE.