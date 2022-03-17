 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thomas Andrew Blastick

Oct. 25, 1951 - Mar. 15, 2022

WESTFIELD, IN -Thomas Andrew Blastick, 70, of Westfield, IN passed away March 15, 2022. He was born on October 25, 1951 in Whiting, IN to the late Esther (Zywiec) Blastick and Gerald Blastick. He married Catherine Winterhaler on February 25, 1972. Tom was a graduate of Lake Central High School and was a life-long carpenter. Tom proudly served in the Vietnam War and was a member of the Northwest Indiana Carpenter's Union Local #599 before he retired. He loved spending time with his family, fishing and hunting.

He is survived by his three sons: Michael (Tara) Blastick of Mounds, MN, Ryan (Katie) Blastick of Westfield, IN, and Thomas (Lara) Blastick of Carmel, IN; brother, Jerry (Bonnie) Blastick of La Porte, IN; sister, Debbie (Bob) Swintz of Avon, IN; five grandchildren: Alex, Payton, Ethan, Tyler and Macy Blastick; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, David.

A private ceremony will be planned for immediate family at a later day and time. He will ultimately be laid to rest at Saint John-Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local American Legion in his name or American Cancer Society.

