SOUTH HOLLAND/LANSING, IL - Thomas Anthony Giertych, 59, a lifelong resident of South Holland and Lansing, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020. Tom was the beloved son of A.T. "Fritz" Giertych and Rita Korpalski Giertych, who precede him, and was a deeply loved brother to Al (Janet) and Dave (Paula). He was a beloved uncle to Jon, Ryan, Katharine, Zack (Toni), Mark, and Megan; great-uncle to Louie, and proud Godfather to Ryan. He was cherished by his extended family of many aunts, uncles, and cousins, who loved him dearly.

Tom lived and worked at LARC in Lansing, IL for over 30 years and was deeply cared for and loved by his LARC family. Tom was a bright light to our family and his many friends, who are richer for having known such a kind and gentle soul. Comfort is found in knowing that Tom has been reunited with his Mom and Dad, and the many others he loved. His sweet smile, kind demeanor, and sense of humor will be missed by all who knew him.

Visitation and Memorial Service will be held at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd, Lansing, IL on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 PM, with the memorial service beginning at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, Tom's family requests donations in Tom's memory be made to the LARC, 19043 Wentworth Ave., Lansing, IL www.larclansing.com) 708.841.2300. www.schroederlauer.com