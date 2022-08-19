Thomas Anthony Richard Polito

Sept. 2, 1935 - Aug. 17, 2022

HAMMOND, IN - Thomas Anthony Richard Polito, 86, of Hammond, IN, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Thomas was born in Hammond, IN, on September 2, 1935, to Joseph and Agnes (Modjeski) Polito.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Agnes (Modjeski) Polito; brothers, Donald (Sheila) Polito and Edward Polito; first wife, Patricia (Freeman) Polito; twin sons, Patrick and Anthony Polito; son, Joseph "Joey" Polito; and daughter, Mikki Adamczyk.

Surviving are his children, Laura (Dave Pearson) Panayi, Reverend Sam (Cindy) Polito, Carolyn Polito, Toni (Joseph) Valente, and Theresa (Craig) Williams; son in- law, Rick Adamczyk; 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; one great, great grandchild; sister-in-law, Maryann Polito; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Tom grew up in a devout Roman Catholic home. Out of high school, he served two years with the U.S. Army during the Korean War, stationed in Austria, where he was an Ammunition Depot Operator. After returning home, he met and married his first wife Patricia (Freeman) Polito and they were blessed with nine children. He worked at Huhmataki (Van Leer/Keyes Fiber Packaging) for 35 years and retired in 1993. Tom married his second wife Nancy (Walker) Polito. The marriage ended late in his life.

Tom was a caring and creative soul. He had a way of taking ordinary things and putting his own personal design on them. Tom was quick to give a gift and was always teaching life-lessons. He was intelligent, sometimes to a fault, and enjoyed going to the casino, bingo, and Menards. Tom supported many causes, and his Catholic faith was evident in his home and life.

During his free time, he enjoyed completing home improvements and craft projects. His lifelong joy was fishing with his brother Eddie and visiting with his brother Don when he could. He found great joy watching his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren grow up.

A private, family gathering is planned for Sunday, August 21, 2022.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital in memory of Tom.

Condolences may be shared with the family on www.cutlercares.com.