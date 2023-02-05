Aug. 4, 1944 - Jan. 31, 2023

Tom spent his life helping others. Following graduation from Indiana University, First Lieutenant Brown served with the US Army's Wolfhounds Division in Vietnam. Happiest sailing on the Great Lakes, Tom's colorful stories, quick-witted one-liners and abundant generosity became Region legends. Perhaps the only thing bigger than his personality was his kind heart.

His legacy will live on through his daughters: Kathleen (John) Boyle and Lauren (Patrick) Keslin; grandkids: Aidan, Liam and Elinor Boyle and Olivia, Bennett and Augie Keslin.

Celebration of Life to be held February 9th at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 8955 Columbia Ave. Munster, IN. Visitation, 3:00-5:00 p.m. memorial ceremony immediately after.

In lieu of flowers, please support the Wounded Warrior Project at https:/support.woundedwarriorproject.org

Ta-ta for now, pal, until we meet again.