BURNHAM - Thomas C. Papierz, age 70, late of Burnham, IL, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Loving brother of John (late Bella) Papierz. Proud uncle of Kenneth (Marybeth) Papierz and John Papierz Jr. Great uncle of Robert Papierz, Michael Papierz and Lauren Cabrera. Cherished cousin and friend to many. Preceded in death by parents: Joseph and Ann Papierz, and brother: Joseph Papierz Jr.