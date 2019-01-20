SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Thomas C. Reed, 'Boy of Mommy's and Daddy's Dreams' - born December 1, 1980. Left us all still dreaming - January 2019. Raised to a full height of 6'5' in South Holland, IL. Graduated from Thornwood High School class of 1998. He was employed many years at Cunis Candies until he found his passion - as a barber. 'Barber Reed' creatively cut hair as often and as long as he could remain standing. He had worked at several shops in the area, most recently at Faded The Barber Shop in Richton Park, IL.
He is survived by his parents Anne (nee Elliott) and Thomas Reed, only sister Annie Elizabeth Reed and her daughters; Riona Winter Reed and Winona Jae Reed. His daughter, Angel Marie Reed, 'Who acts just like him' says Grandma, and she would know! Aunt Wendy (nee Elliott) and Uncle Chris Manheim of Elgin, IL, their son Spencer James and daughter Lauren Christian, whose hearts are broken by his untimely passing. He was preceded in death, in his lifetime, by loving Grandparents: Maternal - Anne (nee Ross) 2-2015 and Thomas Elliott 2-1992, Paternal - Ettabelle (nee Cassity) Reed and Leo Reed. You were blessed - to have known him, sat in his chair, and especially blessed to have been his family. We shall all keep him in our dreams of meeting again! Online guestbook at WWW.SMITSFH.COM.