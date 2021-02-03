Thomas Campbell

CHARLOTTE, NC — Thomas Campbell, 63, passed away suddenly January 19, 2021.

Thomas graduated from Hobart High School. He was employed as a carpenter in North Carolina.

He is survived by his son, Drew (Kristen) Campbell, and granddaughter, Blake Campbell, both of Canton, OH; brother, Leroy (Helen) Campbell, of San Pierre, IN; former wife, Laurie Scott; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred and Talmadge Campbell; brother, James Campbell; and sisters, Sharon Zimney and Kimberly Skinner.

Tom's family enjoyed hearing him play his guitar, as he was very accomplished.

There will be a celebration of Tom's life later in the year.