 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thomas Campbell

Thomas Campbell

{{featured_button_text}}

Thomas Campbell

CHARLOTTE, NC — Thomas Campbell, 63, passed away suddenly January 19, 2021.

Thomas graduated from Hobart High School. He was employed as a carpenter in North Carolina.

He is survived by his son, Drew (Kristen) Campbell, and granddaughter, Blake Campbell, both of Canton, OH; brother, Leroy (Helen) Campbell, of San Pierre, IN; former wife, Laurie Scott; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred and Talmadge Campbell; brother, James Campbell; and sisters, Sharon Zimney and Kimberly Skinner.

Tom's family enjoyed hearing him play his guitar, as he was very accomplished.

There will be a celebration of Tom's life later in the year.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts