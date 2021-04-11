March 28, 1943 - April 1, 2021
BEVERLY SHORES, IN - Thomas Charles Oberle, age 78 of Beverly Shores, IN and of Fort Lauderdale, FL started his great adventure on March 28, 1943 in Joliet, IL. He suddenly ended his journey on Thursday, April 1, 2021. He was the son of R. Donald and Margaret (Schelle) Oberle who preceded him in death.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Peg Oberle; daughter, Danielle (Keith) Sleight; grandchildren: Gabriel, Maxwell and Luke; brothers: Robert (LouAnne) Oberle and David Oberle; sisters: Mary (Murray) Hubley and Nancy (Paul) Bishop. His life was enriched by his step sons: Richard (Victoria) Colbert and their children, Jason and Blake; Daniel (Dawn) Colbert and their children, Krystena, Jessica and Rebecca; Steven (Heather) Colbert and their son Rylan; two great-granddaughters; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Tom was a husband, father, brother, uncle, friend and adventurer. He was a soldier, a mariner, a world traveler, a classic music lover. He took his commitments seriously and was devoted to his family and his friends. Tom served in the Indiana National Guard. He was a seasoned financial advisor for UBS Financial. Tom's career began at IDS and continued at Paine Webber, Dean Witter and Morgan Stanley. He worked hard and played hard. We were fortunate to share in his sense of adventure and appreciated his ability to add joy to all situations.
A Memorial gathering and celebration of Thomas' life will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at EDMONDS AND EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304. Tom's family will be sharing memories of him at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Funeral Home. Memorial mass for Tom will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ann of the Dunes Catholic Church, 433 Golf Wood Rd, Beverly Shores, IN 46301 with Father John Plavcan officiating. Masks will be required for those who attend mass. Burial will be held privately at Furnessville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.