Thomas "Cheese" Allen Misialek

Thomas "Cheese" Allen Misialek

Thomas "Cheese" Allen Misialek

Thomas 'Cheese' Allen Misialek

CROWN POINT, IN — Thomas "Cheese" Allen Misialek, 70 of Crown Point, passed away September 20, 2020. He was born to Raymond and Geraldine (nee Zywicke) Misialek in Milwaukee, WI. He was a beloved husband to Patricia (nee LaCasse); beloved father to Staci (David) Kish; proud grandfather to Karson, Kasey, Aaron, Cassidy, Alley and Baby Kish; beloved brother to Kathleen (nee Misialek) Laux; brother-in-law to Ronald Laux, Wilfred (Michelle) LaCasse and Michelle (LaCasse) Jackel; host of nieces and nephews and special friends.

Thomas was an avid Green Bay Packer and Milwaukee Brewer fan and a member of the Gary Sportsman Club.

Visitation on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 3:00 until the funeral service at 6:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Face masks are required. www.burnsfuneral.com

