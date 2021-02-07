July 18, 1946 - Jan. 30, 2021
HIGHLAND, IN - Thomas Cornelius Ver Wey, born on July 8, 1946 in Hammond, IN, passed away suddenly from COVID-19 on January 30, 2021. Thomas is survived by his beloved family: wife Sandra Ver Wey; daughters: Sherry Ver Wey and Amy Ver Wey (wife Brooke DeCou); sisters: Andrea Matlawksi (husband Michael Matlawski) and Sharon Gaut. He was preceded in death by his father Cornelius Ver Wey, brother Gary Ver Wey and mother Lillian Ameris.
Thomas graduated from Thornton High School and went on to enlist in the Navy in September 1965. He was honorably discharged in 1971, fighting in the Vietnam War. He received the Vietnam Service Ribbon, six Bronze Stars, the National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. Prior to entering the Navy, he started his career alongside his father at Allis Chalmers and eventually retired from Roadway. In his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family, trying to play it cool during card games, boating on Lake Hamilton in Arkansas, watching HGTV and drinking a tall, cold Pabst Blue Ribbon. Thomas was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, loved the Crosstown Classic and was elated when the Cubs won the World Series in 2016. He was a devoted and caring spouse to his wife, Sandy, sharing his love with her for the past 43 years. One of Thomas's biggest accomplishments was being a father to his children, Sherry and Amy. He was their biggest support and taught them ways to create a beautiful, safe and successful life. He always made sure his family had everything they needed and even more. He was not afraid to stand up for what he believed in and would be the first one to admit when he might have been wrong. Thomas went through his life with strength, resiliency, compassion for all and a sense of humor second to none. He was our gentle giant in every aspect. His life and legacy have impacted so many and will live on through his memory and the family who adore him.
Thomas was a member of Our Lady of Grace parish. Due to COVID-19 precautions and the family's wish to keep everyone safe, the family has already held a private service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks a donation be made in Thomas's memory to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Gary or a local organization that provides housing, utility or food assistance to those in need and also to celebrate his life in your own, safe ways.