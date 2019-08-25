LANSING, IL - Thomas D. Laidlaw age 66 of Lansing, IL passed away Friday, July 12, 2019.
A Memorial Service for Tom will be held at First United Methodist Church, 18420 Burnham Ave, Lansing, IL, on Tuesday August 27, 2019. A time for reflection will be held at 10:00 AM and a service at 11:00 AM to follow with Pastor David Price officiating. Tom was born October 1, 1952. Tom is survived by his beloved wife Tommie, his brother, Timothy, and his wife Judy, and sister, Marilyn and her husband, Paul Harris. He is beloved by several step children and step grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Tom is preceded in death by his parents Vera and Lysle Laidlaw.
Arrangements were entrusted to SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, Lansing, IL. www.schroederlauer.com