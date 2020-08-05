× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thomas D. O'Neill

GOSHEN, IN — Thomas D. O'Neill, 90, of Goshen, formerly of Gary, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020. He was born July 8, 1930, in Gary to Thomas E. and Ethel (Adamson) O'Neill. Tom proudly served in the United States Army from 1948-1952, where he was stationed overseas in Okinawa and Germany. He graduated from Purdue University and made his career with US Steel as an Electrical Supervisor. Tom was a member of the Illiana US Power Squadron for many years, and had previously held the position of Commander. He will be remembered for his love of boating, his hardworking nature and as a loyal American Patriot.

On August 14, 1953, in Crown Point, he married Juanita Thomas, who preceded him in death in 2008. He is survived by their children, Peggy (Gerry) Rzepczynski, of Grovertown, IN, Thomas J. (Darlene) O'Neill, of Vincent, OH, and Kevin (Therese Sailor) O'Neill, of Elkhart, IN; grandchildren: Brian, Christopher, Jason, Thomas E., James, Angie, Shannon and Melissa; great-grandchildren: Brandy, Brittney, Justyce, Mackenzie, Jacek, Caitlyn, Lynden, Lauren and Chayton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas E. O'Neill and Ethel Thompson, and a grandson, Nathan O'Neill.

A visitation will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, from 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM CST at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, 105 E. Indiana Ave., Kouts, with a funeral service beginning at 2:00 PM CST. Burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery, Kouts. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Center for Hospice Care – Esther's House, 22579 Old US 20, Elkhart, IN 46516.