WHITING, IN — Thomas D. "Tom" Honeycutt, 61, of Whiting, IN, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021, after a long, fulfilled life. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, MaryAnn (nee Novak), sons, Thomas Honeycutt Jr., Pete Honeycutt, Paul (Brynn) Honeycutt and stepson Wally Minchuk; sisters, Joyce Holsomback, Marilyn (Chuck) Beal and Carolyn (Howard) Resnick. Tom was a devoted, loving grandfather to Mathew Honeycutt, Alex Honeycutt and Carson Honeycutt as well as a cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Tom was born on December 22, 1959, to the late Warren and late Rose (Gary) Honeycutt.

A lifelong resident of Northwest Indiana, Tom attended Lew Wallace High School in Gary before settling in Whiting in 1986. He was a retiree of Bizik Glass Block in Whiting, with a service of 25 years. His family remembers Tom lovingly, as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Tom loved sports, particularly the Chicago Bears, and was a longtime member of the American Slovak Club and the Roosevelt Club, both in Whiting. "Harpoon Louie" and then "Harpoon," as he was affectionately referred to by friends, greatly enjoyed talking sports at all levels, family and taking a genuine interest in all the lives around him. For many years, he and Maryann hosted immediate family Christmas Day, Thanksgiving Day and Easter celebrations, taking great pride and treasuring the time with their kin. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.