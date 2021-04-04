MCKINNEY, TX - Thomas David Meeks of McKinney, TX, formerly of East Chicago, IN, passed away March 21, 2021 at the age of 78. He was born on March 19, 1943 to Homer and Helen (Cvitkovich) Meeks in East Chicago, IN. Tom was a 1960 graduate of Washington HS in East Chicago and earned his BA in Mathematics from The University of Chattanooga in 1964. He served in the Indiana National Guard and worked at Time Life, G.M., and Electronic Data Systems (EDS) where he was an IT executive and retired from in 2006. He loved golf, bridge and was a skilled woodworker. A member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in McKinney, TX.