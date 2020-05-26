SOUTH HOLLAND - Thomas Davis, of South Holland and Homewood IL passed away May 11, 2020. Tom is the devoted son of the late James and Kathryn Davis; beloved brother to Mary (Mark) Bucek, Elizabeth (Tom) Wick, Frederick (Tammy) Davis and Richard (Cheryl) Davis. Uncle and cousin to many. Tom loved and cared for his family. He was an animal lover as well. He attended St. Paul Community Church in Homewood, Il. His gentle and kind soul will be treasured and always remembered. Memorial donations towards NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness)