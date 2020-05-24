Thomas Davis

Thomas Davis

{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH HOLLAND - Thomas Davis, of South Holland and Homewood IL passed away May 11, 2020. Tom is the devoted son of the late James and Kathryn Davis; beloved brother to Mary (Mark) Bucek, Elizabeth (Tom) Wick, Frederick (Tammy) Davis and Richard (Cheryl) Davis. Uncle and cousin to many. Tom loved and cared for his family. He was an animal lover as well. He attended St. Paul Community Church in Homewood, Il. His gentle and kind soul will be treasured and always remembered. Memorial donations towards NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illniess)

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts