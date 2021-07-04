WHEATFIELD, IN - Thomas Dwain "Chaplain Tom" Hodgeman, age 71 of Wheatfield, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE (811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point) on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from 11:00 A.M.–1:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM from PRUZIN & LITTLE CHAPEL with Majors James & Jennifer Spencer officiating. At rest Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorials are preferred to 2nd Chance 4 Pets (622 117th Pl., Whiting, IN 46394) in his name.