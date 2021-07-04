 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thomas Dwain "Chaplain Tom" Hodgeman

Thomas Dwain "Chaplain Tom" Hodgeman

WHEATFIELD, IN - Thomas Dwain "Chaplain Tom" Hodgeman, age 71 of Wheatfield, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE (811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point) on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from 11:00 A.M.–1:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM from PRUZIN & LITTLE CHAPEL with Majors James & Jennifer Spencer officiating. At rest Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorials are preferred to 2nd Chance 4 Pets (622 117th Pl., Whiting, IN 46394) in his name.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to view full online obituary and share condolences.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: U.S. Steel Yard fireworks show celebrates Fourth of July with "best fireworks this side of the toll road."

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts