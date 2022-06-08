Thomas E. Ahlers

Dec. 23, 1952 - June 4, 2022

DYER - Thomas E. Ahlers (T.A.), age 69, born December 23, 1952, passed away June 4, 2022. TA is a former resident of Dyer, IN.

TA is survived by his daughter, Misty Watland; granddaughter, Olivia Watland; siblings: Lori (Roger) Fayette, Bob, and Diana; former wives: Audrey and Marianne; step-children: Charlie (Karen) Brady, Michelle (Mike) Lakomek and Daniel Brady; nine step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren (and one on the way); and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents: Maxine, Robert Ahlers; two brothers; childhood friend, Jack Terry; and great-grandson, Fox Boyce.

TA was the rock of his family, life of the party, and loved everyone he knew. His personality lit up a room. His laugh was contagious. Memorial services are pending.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital www.stjude.org/donatetoday

