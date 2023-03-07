HUDSON, FL - Thomas E. Carlin, age 80, most recently of Hudson, FL, previous life long resident of NW Indiana, passed February 22, 2023. Tom was born to Leonard E Carlin and Marie Carlin (Homan), October 31, 1942. He graduated from Hammond High School in 1960 and received a degree from Purdue University.

Tom was a loving and devoted husband to Cindi Carlin, father to Jeff Carlin (Julie), stepfather to Ryan Corbin, Jonathan Corbin, Jillian Corbin (Jake) and Andrea Sager (Tom), loving grandfather and uncle to many who he adored. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother James and sisters Pat Mohler and Carol Shelton (Brent). Tom served nearly 40 years leading the way, teaching and training real estate in Indiana and Illinois. He has been instrumental in inspiring and educating many local Realtors over the years. Always the optimist and extremely kind hearted Christian man.