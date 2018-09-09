MUNSTER, IN - It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that the Family of Thomas E. Ciba announce his peaceful passing on Monday, September 3, 2018. Tom, age 71, of Munster, IN is survived by his Daughter, Christine (James) McDonald; Grandchildren, Connor and Katie McDonald; Brothers and Sisters, Bonnie (Robert) Montalbano, Mary (Robert) Markovich, Lynda (John) Sarnecki, Edward F. Ciba, Jr., Kevin (Doreen) Ciba and Lawrence Ciba. Also, many nieces and nephews who truly loved him.
Tom was preceded in death by his beloved Wife, Janice S. (nee Gajda) Ciba (2012), Parents Edward and Helen (nee Kocur) Ciba; Aunt Lottie Schuster; In-Laws, Stanley and Sue Gajda, and many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
Funeral Services were held on Saturday, September 8, 2018 DIRECTLY at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, Dyer, IN with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment was private.
Tom was retired from LaSalle Steel Company, and was a Veteran of the U.S. Army.
Tom served as Eucharistic Minister at St. Thomas More Catholic Church and a Sacristan for 19 years. He was a 'SOUPIE' at Loaves and Fishes every Monday at noon with Westminster Presbyterian Church and was involved in feeding the homeless in downtown Hammond, IN.
Tom was grateful for the friendships made, especially the 'SOUPIE' friends. He was thankful for his wonderful family, caring neighbors, the excellent Franciscan Health Doctors and Nurses, and Hospice of Calumet.
A special heart has stopped with the passing of our Dear Dad, Grandfather, Uncle, and Brother.
Memorials may be made to Tom's name to Loaves and Fishes, Toys for Tots, or Sister Maria Bonzel Chapel at Franciscan Hospital, Munster, IN.