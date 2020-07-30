× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thomas E. Cowle

SALINE, MI — Thomas E Cowley, 89, of Saline, MI, formerly Dyer, IN, passed away June 26, 2020. He was born on January 25, 1931, in East St. Louis, IL, as the second son of William L Cowley Sr. and Elsie Mary Cowley.

He is survived by his loving children, Theresa (Franklin) Hayes, Ted Cowley and Susan (Brian) King; sister, Joyce (Charles) Krakosky; sister-in-law, Helen (Delbert) Van Dyke; grandchildren, Michael (Marcy) Hayes, Patrick Hayes, William Cowley, Tyler Cowley, Annika King and August King; and great-granddaughter, Jocelyn Hayes. A cherished uncle to many wonderful nieces and nephews. A mentor and friend to many.

Preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Catherine Ann; his parents, William L Cowley Sr. and Elsie Mary Cowley; a brother, sister and their spouses: Elizabeth (Harold) Stone and William L (June) Cowley, Jr.

A memorial service will be held at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Drive, in Dyer, Indiana, on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Thomas and his beloved wife, Catherine, will be laid to rest on August 24, 2020, at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Belleville, IL. Thomas Cowley's full obituary may be viewed at the following link provided by Janowiak Funeral Home:https://www.janowiakfuneralhome.com/obituary/thomas-cowley. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials donations can be made to the Boys Scouts of America or the Michael J. Fox Foundation.