SALINE, MI - Thomas E Cowley, age 89 of Saline, MI formerly Dyer, IN passed away June 26, 2020. He was born on January 25, 1931 in East St. Louis, IL as the second son to William L Cowley, Sr., and Elsie Mary Cowley.

He is survived by his loving children; Theresa (Franklin) Hayes, Ted Cowley, Susan (Brian) King; Sister, Joyce (Charles) Krakosky; Sister-in-law, Helen (Delbert) Van Dyke; Grandchildren; Michael (Marcy) Hayes, Patrick Hayes, William Cowley, Tyler Cowley, Annika King, August King and Great Granddaughter, Jocelyn Hayes. A cherished uncle to many wonderful nieces and nephews. A mentor and friend to many.

Preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Catherine Ann; his parents; William L Cowley, Sr., and Elsie Mary Cowley; brother, sister and their spouses; Elizabeth (Harold) Stone, and William L (June) Cowley, Jr.

A memorial service will be held at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr, in Dyer, Indiana on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Thomas and his beloved wife, Catherine, will be laid to rest on August 24, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Belleville, IL. Thomas Cowley's full obituary may be viewed at the following link provided by Janowiak Funeral Home:https://www.janowiakfuneralhome.com/obituary/thomas-cowleyThe family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials donations can be made to the Boys Scouts of America or the Michael J. Fox Foundation.