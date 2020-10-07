LOWELL, IN — Thomas E. Howard, 68, of Lowell, IN, passed away Sunday, October 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Hall); daughter, Rebecca (Marcus) Hayden; son, Thomas M. (Jen) Howard; three grandchildren: Tyler Wilson, Madelyn and Katelyn Howard; great grandchild, Rosalee Wilson; sisters, Martha Gates and Mary Rabe; brothers, Willie and Johnnie Howard; father-in-law, Fred Hall. Preceded in death by his parents, Elmo and Martha Howard; brothers: Virgil and Elmo Wayne Howard; mother-in-law, Juanita Hall and brother-in-law, Clyde Hall, Jr.