LOWELL, IN — Thomas E. Howard, 68, of Lowell, IN, passed away Sunday, October 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Hall); daughter, Rebecca (Marcus) Hayden; son, Thomas M. (Jen) Howard; three grandchildren: Tyler Wilson, Madelyn and Katelyn Howard; great grandchild, Rosalee Wilson; sisters, Martha Gates and Mary Rabe; brothers, Willie and Johnnie Howard; father-in-law, Fred Hall. Preceded in death by his parents, Elmo and Martha Howard; brothers: Virgil and Elmo Wayne Howard; mother-in-law, Juanita Hall and brother-in-law, Clyde Hall, Jr.
Tom was a graduate of Lowell High School and a retired truck driver from Austgen Equipment.
Visitation, Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 PM, Funeral Service, Friday, 11:00 AM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery with Pastor Kerry Robinson. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.