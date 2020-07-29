Thomas E. Nelson

VALPARAISO, IN - Thomas E. Nelson, 72 of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. He was born November 10, 1947 in Valparaiso to Robert and Betty (Meadows) Nelson. Tom graduated from Boone Grove High School and was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from GTE, where he worked for over 30 years. Tom was a faithful member of Salem United Methodist Church and was a charter member of the Porter County Ducks Unlimited.

On December 9, 1967, Tom married Judy Shinaberger who survives along with his mother, Betty Nelson; sons, Brian Nelson and Eric (Nicole) Nelson; grandchildren, Colton, Marshall, and Henry; sister, Jan (Dave) Sanford; and brother-in-law, Ed Atkinson. He was preceded in death by his father.

Private Family Services were held at Moeller 0Funeral Home, Valparaiso with interment at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to: Salem United Methodist Church, Hebron, American Kidney Foundation, American Heart Association, or Lakeshore PAWS, where Tom adopted his crazy dog, Marley, who he loved so much.

