BRADENTON, FL - Thomas E. Novak of Bradenton, FL formerly of St. John, IN and Lansing, IL, age 71 passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward John Novak and Josephine Novak (Muha). He is survived by his wife, Karen Novak. He is also survived by his loving daughters and step-sons: Jennifer McCarter (Andy), Derek Sochacki (Monica), Kelli Schuster (Ilana), and Randy Sochacki. Adored grandchildren: Kyle and Nicole McCarter, Taylor, Dawson, Dylan and Shane Huffman, Derrick, Zoe and Gia Sochacki, Cassie, Kamryn, Karly, Kailyn, and Randy, Jr. Sochacki and many great-grandchildren; Brother Dennis (Donna) Novak; Brother-in-law Jim (Debbie) Guidici; Cherished uncle to numerous nieces and nephews and many cousins.

Thomas retired after 27 years as a Lieutenant of the Village of Lansing Fire Department. Thomas was involved with the Lansing Copper Muggers, a member of the Moose Lodge 2188 in Anna Marie Island, FL, a member of the Elks Lodge 1511 in Bradenton, FL. A "Celebration of Life Memorial" service and dinner will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Lencioni's Pub and Banquets located at 3325 Glenwood Dyer Road, Lynwood, IL 60411 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Eulogy Service will be performed by Father Peter Muha at 5:00 p.m. Family and friends are invited to the dinner. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations are made to the American Heart Association.