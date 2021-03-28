MUNSTER, IN - Thomas E. Smith age 76 of Munster, IN formerly of Posen, IL. passed away on Thursday March 25, 2021. He is survived by his children: Laurie (Joe) Zawisza, Lester Smith, Samantha Smith, Tara Smith and Makayla Smith; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; his sister-in-law Laverne Smith.

Preceded in death by his parents Walter and Emma Smith; sons: Thomas Smith Jr. and Darren Smith.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday March 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Avenue Griffith, with Pastor Rick Sparks officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Memory Lane in Dolton IL.

Friends may meet with the family on Monday March 29, 2021 from 5:00-8:00 p.m.at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.

Thomas was a retired truck driver with Nationwide Trucking Company, and he was a former Posen Police Officer. He loved Harley Davidson motorcycles and the Chicago Blackhawks.

