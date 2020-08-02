× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Thomas Edward Brosius, age 39, lost his lifelong battle with mental illness in the early morning hours of Monday, July 27th in Cedar Lake Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his father, Reed Brosius.

He leaves behind his mother, Jeanne Brosius (nee Shimko); sister, Jenelle Brosius, small extended family and a few steadfast friends.

Tom was a many-hobbied enthusiast. He enjoyed his collection of military equipment & loved to discuss wartime strategies.

When he entered a select disposition, in fact, he could rival a historian.

His knowledge of many genres of films was staggering. Whether dragging out a film by Edward D. Wood, Jr. or repeatedly watching Lord of War, one would never know how the night might go.

The back roads of Cedar Lake were very well known to him. Most close to him have gone on a number of cruises filled with chain smoking and CCR, Pink Floyd, and so many more.He will be missed.

In lieu of services, please donate to NAMI or your favorite charity.