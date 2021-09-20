 Skip to main content
Thomas Edward Davison

April 8, 1944 - Sept. 17, 2021

PORTAGE, IN - Thomas Edward Davison, age 77, of Portage, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021. He was born in Gary, Indiana on April 8, 1944 to the late Thomas Evan and Maybel E. (nee Hayes) Davison. He was a veteran of The United States Army, a member of the American Legion, Post 260, and past member of the VFW in Portage.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Joyce (nee Sullivan) Davison; son, Jerome (Kendra) Davison; grandchildren: Isabella, Amadeus, Delano Jerome Franklin, Hannah; brothers: Charles, Terry; and brother in law, Jerome Sullivan.

A funeral service will take place Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor J.J. Hairston officiating at REES FUBNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave. Portage, IN 46368. He will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 3-8 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME OLSON CHAPEL, For more information, please call 219-762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com. Plants are preferred over fresh flowers.

