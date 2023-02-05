Feb. 8, 1947 - Dec. 16, 2020

MANASSAS, VA - Passed away at age 73 at Novant UVA Prince William County Medical Center, Manassas, VA, Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Born in Valparaiso, IN on February 8, 1947 to the late Thomas Edward Fitzgerald, Sr., and Linda (Lilly Olene (nee Ray)) Fitzgerald, who were, with Maurice and Denise Fitzgerald, Co-Owners/Co-Operators of Lake Eliza Resort. Fitzgerald owned the land he grew up on, on the Porter Township side of Lake Eliza, Valparaiso, Porter County, IN, until his death.

Fitzgerald was a longtime resident of North Potomac, MD with his wife and two sons.

Fitzgerald attended Boone Grove Elementary School, Boone Grove, Indiana. A graduate of St. Paul's Catholic Elementary School ('61), Valparaiso, IN, Andrean High School ('65), Merrillville, IN, and John Carroll University ('69), Cleveland, OH, with a Bachelor's Degree in Finance and Business Administration, and took R.O.T.C. training in college. Fitzgerald's name appears in "Who's Who in Colleges and Universities in the U.S."

Fitzgerald completed a semester at Oxford University ('93), England, United Kingdom, and received his Master's Degree in International Relations from Georgetown University ('95), Washington, D.C.

During the Vietnam War era Fitzgerald was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. His first tour of duty was at Fort Eustice, Virginia. Fitzgerald received an "Outstanding" commendation for Marksmanship with a rifle. Fitzgerald was promoted to First Lieutenant and served in the Army of the United States of America Command in Europe stationed in Germany. Fitzgerald served in the Transportation Corps (TC).

After military service Fitzgerald worked for Household Finance International for twenty-five years, working as a lobbyist on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

Dad was a loving encouraging caring father. He always said, "God, Family, and Country."

Survived by his wife, Gisela G. (nee Springer) Fitzgerald, of North Potomac, MD; and two sons: Thomas E. Fitzgerald, III, of Manassas, VA, and Brian E. Fitzgerald, of Damascus, MD; grandchildren: Milan, Geneva and Sophia; brother, Emmett J. Fitzgerald of Valparaiso, IN; sister, Glinda A. Fitzgerald of Chicago, IL; maternal uncle, Robert A. Ray of Wilson, NC and several cousins including Timothy M. Fitzgerald of Valparaiso, IN.

Funeral services were held through Baker-Post Funeral Home, 10001 Nokesville Road, Manassas, VA, 703-368-3116, on February 12, 2021 at Quantico National Military Cemetery in Quantico, VA.

Fitzgerald was a member of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Gaithersburg, MD.