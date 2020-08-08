Thomas Edward Reed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SAN DIEGO, CA - Thom, age 77, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at his home in San Diego, California. Thom was born in Hammond, Indiana and was the younger of two children of the late Edward and Nora May Reed. Preceding him in death were his parents and sister, Marcia (Timothy) Etter.

He is survived by his wife and best friend, Carol. His marriage to Marilyn Reed (Brom), was blessed with two talented and loved children; Jennifer Reed-Gioiella (Christopher) and Justin Reed. Thom is also survived by his brother-in-law, Timothy P. Etter of Munster, Indiana; his niece, Dawn (Marino) Tsirtsis of Crown Point and nephew, Timothy Etter of Munster.

Thom attended Hammond High School where he played varsity football and baseball. His athletic skill earned him a football scholarship at DePauw University. After receiving his Bachelor of Science degree, he attended Roosevelt University where he earned his L.L.M degree.

Thom had a unique career. His passion for baseball, resulted in a short-term dream job of scouting for the Cincinnati Reds. He also enlisted in the Marines, but while serving his country, Thom was hired by a US government security agency to work as a field agent.