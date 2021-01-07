Thomas Edwin (Ed) Breeden, age 88, passed away December 29, 2020. Born May 23, 1932 in Paoli, Indiana as the oldest child of Thomas N. and Jennie (McIver) Breeden. He graduated from Paoli High School in 1950. Following high school, he entered the US Army and served his country during the Korean War. After completing his tour of duty, Ed enrolled in Purdue University and completed both his undergraduate and graduate degrees in Industrial Engineering and Business Management. Ed went on to have a diverse career. He worked at Ford Motor Company, Allison and GMC. He retired from the RCA International Licensing Division where he traveled extensively in southeast Asia. After retirement he became a property manager and licensed real estate broker. Ed was a long-time member of the Free and Accepted Masons Speedway Lodge, Indianapolis Scottish Rite and Murat Shrine. In his free time, he enjoyed traveling and spending time with family. He was an avid square dancer holding several offices with both the Indy B'n B' and Swinging Singles Square Dance Clubs. Ed was also a member of Variety Rounds, a popular round dance club. He was always willing to help out new dancers by attending dance classes to serve as an "angel". In his latter years, he enjoyed working crossword puzzles, watching basketball on TV and eating out.