SCHERERVILLE, IN - Thomas Eugene Riordan, 68, formerly of Evansville, IN passed away Saturday December 8, 2018 at his home in Schererville, IN. Tom, the eldest child of the late Eugene Paul and Kathleen (Browning) Riordan was born on December 7, 1950. Maternal grandparents are the late Charles Hiram and Mayme (Sullivan) Browning and the late James and Mary (Atkins) Riordan all from Evansville, IN. Tom was a 1968 graduate of Reitz Memorial High school and achieved a Bachelor's Degree in Art from Indiana University and a Bachelor's Degree in Science from Purdue University. In addition to these degrees he earned the Traders Apprenticeship Diploma as an electrician. Tom worked many years in the Steel Mills in Gary, IN. He retired from Atlas Tube, a JMC Steel Group in Chicago. He was also a shop Stewart for the local teamster union.
Tom had a love for people and gentleness unlike anyone else. He sought out to help people in need. Tom was a wonderful brother, uncle and friend to many. He loved to tell stories, travel, had passion for literature and loved to run and held many track records.
Tom is survived by three brothers, Jerry (Anne) of Memphis, TN, Kevin of Evansville, IN, and Charlie (Linda) of Seattle, WA, and four sisters, Judy (Gary) Bogart of Parker, CO, Pamela Catherman of Seattle, WA, Kathy (Joe) Anderson of Walnut Cove, NC and Mary (Sam) Thompson of Evansville, IN. He is also survived by nephews, Jeremy Riordan, Dustin Dyer, Corey Riordan, Ruben Riordan and Cody Thompson; nieces, Brittney Thompson, Shannon (Dyer) Steiner, Lindsey Anderson, Christin Thompson and Kathleen Riordan.
Gathering of friends and family will be on Friday, January 25, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at BROWNING FUNERAL HOME, 738 Diamond Ave., Evansville, IN 47711. Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m., Saturday, January 26, 2019 at the Parish of the Annunciation (Holy Spirit Catholic Church), 1760 Lodge Ave., with Fr. Tom Kessler officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Jacob's Village, 7400 Vienna Rd., Evansville, IN 47720. Condolences may be made online at www.browningfuneral.com.