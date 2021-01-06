Thomas F. Holobowski

SCHERERVILLE, IN — Thomas F. Holobowski, 86, of Schererville, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, with his family by his side.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Druvetski); children, Tom (Dawn) Holobowski and Janice (Andy) Brousseau; grandchildren: Brian, Steven, Kristin, Paige, Haley and Carli; brother, Jim Holobowski; and loving sisters-in-laws; nieces and nephews. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Stella Holobowski; brother, Michael Holland; and granddaughter, Jessica Holobowski.

A Memorial Mass will be offered at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Jesus, Shepherd of Souls Catholic Church, 768 Lincoln Ave., Calumet City, IL. Interment will be private.

Thomas was a U.S. Army veteran and an avid golfer. He enjoyed sports cars, an ice-cold beer and making people laugh. He graduated from Southern Illinois University with a business degree and had a 40-year career as an industrial engineer.

He will be truly missed by his family and his legacy will be carried on by the generations to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a charitable donation be made in Tom's name to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org). www.kishfuneralhome.net