HERBRON, IN - Thomas F. Jacobs, 61, formerly of Hebron, passed away on March 12, 2023 in Cape Coral, FL after his battle with Alzheimer's. Tom was born in Valparaiso, IN to George and Sharon Jacobs on December 25, 1961. He went to school and graduated in 1980 from Wheeler High School. Tom married Roxy (Thalmann) Jacobs on September 28, 1985 in Valparaiso. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, George and Sharon Jacobs, and stepson Darian Thalmann. He is survived by his wife Roxy Jacobs, three stepchildren: Heidi Badgley, Ronald (Kimberly) VanSessen, Michael "Carey" (Amy) Thalmann, three sisters: Sheryl (JD) Hill, Sue Komenda, and Connie Timmons, five step grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
After graduating from Purdue University, Tom worked as a Project Engineer for Bowen for many years. He was also a full-time farmer. He was most content when farming corn and soybeans with his father and his stepson, Carey. He enjoyed traveling, scuba diving, woodworking, and coin collecting. Tom was a very family-oriented man and had a great love for animals. His kind and loving heart will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 - 2:00 PM on April 16, 2023 at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a service beginning at 2:00 PM.