HERBRON, IN - Thomas F. Jacobs, 61, formerly of Hebron, passed away on March 12, 2023 in Cape Coral, FL after his battle with Alzheimer's. Tom was born in Valparaiso, IN to George and Sharon Jacobs on December 25, 1961. He went to school and graduated in 1980 from Wheeler High School. Tom married Roxy (Thalmann) Jacobs on September 28, 1985 in Valparaiso. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, George and Sharon Jacobs, and stepson Darian Thalmann. He is survived by his wife Roxy Jacobs, three stepchildren: Heidi Badgley, Ronald (Kimberly) VanSessen, Michael "Carey" (Amy) Thalmann, three sisters: Sheryl (JD) Hill, Sue Komenda, and Connie Timmons, five step grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.